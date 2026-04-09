Walmart, other large developments coming to south Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — For years, people living south of the river in Bixby have asked for more places to shop and eat. Soon, that will be reality.

Starting with the proposed Spartan Creek development just west of 151st and Memorial. The 150-acre property is set to bring in nearly 40 national brands, including grocery stores, shops, fast-food, sit-down restaurants, and more.

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"For decades, Bixby has supported other regional partners," Bixby City Manager Joey Wiedel said. "We've shopped in other areas. We haven't had the opportunity to shop here."

All right across the street from Terrye Hayes' house, who just moved in at the beginning of 2026.

"My husband and I are both very excited about it," Hayes said. "You're going to get varying opinions on anything, but I think it's going to be nice. I'm going to have a pond right out here to watch."

Wiedel says Bixby, specifically south of the river, is prime real estate for adding national chains.

"151st is our main corridor right now for us to have commercial growth," Wiedel said. "It's very important that we get that, and strategically."

And some other intriguing additions nearby. Two proposed Walmart locations. First off, 131st and Memorial on the northeast corner. Then at 151st near the northeast corner of Kimberly Clark Road. The company calls that store "the Walmart of the future."

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"It's going to have a higher-end shopping experience," Wiedel said. "There will be some more robotics. There will be an actual convenience store out front that, if you just want to grab eggs or milk or bread, you can do that while getting fuel."

Combining this with Walmart and Spartan Creek, Wiedel estimates that anywhere from 800 to 1,000 new jobs will come to Bixby, along with tax dollars staying in the community.

"A growing thriving city needs those types of amenities," Wiedel said."

Wiedel expects chains in Spartan Creek to become official in the coming weeks. While he can't confirm the exact chains, he says to look at places like Tulsa Hills and Aspen Ridge in Broken Arrow for inspiration.

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