MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Davis Regional Airport could soon undergo its biggest improvements in nearly two decades, with plans to rebuild its primary runway and add three new aircraft hangars.

Flight instructor Maverick Graves has spent the past four years teaching students at the airport and regularly uses the nearly 1.5-mile-long runway.

WATCH: Muskogee Davis Regional Airport plans runway and hangar upgrades

Muskogee Davis Regional Airport plans runway and hangar upgrades

“It’s nice that we have people that are willing to go out and get the funds to be able to improve not only the runway, but you know hangars and, you know, a nice terminal,” Graves said.

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Airport Manager Tyler Evans said it has been nearly 20 years since the airport’s largest runway received major improvements. Plans include new asphalt, fresh runway markings, a complete resurfacing, and the construction of three new hangars to store additional aircraft.

“Over the next 18 months, this airport is going to look entirely different,” Evans said.

On July 14, the Muskogee City Council approved the airport’s request to apply for Federal Aviation Administration grant funding for both projects. The runway improvements are estimated to cost about $4.2 million, while the hangar project is expected to cost about $2.4 million. If the grants are approved, the City of Muskogee will contribute roughly $350,000 toward the projects.

For Graves, the upgrades will benefit both current and future pilots training at the airport.

“I think it’s great. I mean, the more planes the merrier. It’s more planes that my students get to fly, and it’s more planes that I get to fly,” Graves said.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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