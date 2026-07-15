Oklahoma AG, 45 other states settle Cash App lawsuit, some may qualify for payment

Block, Inc., the company behind Cash App, has reached a settlement involving 46 states, including Oklahoma.

The settlement, priced at $45 million, ends a lawsuit alleging that the company failed to protect customers from platform fraud, misled customers about the app's safety, and failed to protect customers against fraud required by law.

“Cash App told Oklahomans their money was safe while fraud on the platform was climbing and the company did nothing to stop it,” said Drummond. “Companies that build a product around handling people's paychecks and benefits don't get to treat customer protection as optional. This settlement forces Block to actually deliver the safeguards it promised to the people who trusted it with their money.”

The settlement also forces Block to offer live customer service daily, end misleading claims about safety, end fraud-linked marketing practices, and investigate and reimburse fraud claims as protected by law.

Oklahoma will receive almost $525,000 from the settlement.

To find out if you qualify for a settlement check, and to learn more about the lawsuit, follow this link.

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