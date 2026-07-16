TPD: Drive-by shooting leads to home invasion, suspect injured

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday evening.

Police said it happened near West 44th Street and South Santa Fe Place.

After searching for the suspect, police got a call about a home invasion at the same complex.

TPD said the people inside the apartment where the home invasion happened shot at the suspect.

The suspect then left, and police found his vehicle at South Union Ave. and West Skelly Drive.

Police said the suspect was the only one injured and is facing multiple charges, including shooting with intent to kill.

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