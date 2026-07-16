Oklahoma Ethics Commission to explore AI campaign ad rules

Should artificial intelligence be regulated when it comes to campaign advertising?

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission says AI has been a topic of conversation, but for the first time, they are ready to address it and possibly create new rules.

After recent elections, citizens approached the ethics commission with several concerns, Lee Anne Bruce Boone, Executive Director, said.

“Because there was no disclosure on them, and so they asked what, if anything, should be done,” she said.

Kyle Van Alstine of Tulsa tells 2 News Oklahoma that he was surprised it was even allowed.

“It scares me,” he said. “Things can be manipulated and changed and not necessarily be the truth, than when you see it on live film or live interaction.”

Boone says the commission is exploring options for new rules. While the legislature would make any laws, the ethics commission would focus on transparency and disclosure.

In other words, ensure that voters know what they are seeing is AI.

It could be as simple as a couple of lines at the bottom of the screen on a television ad.

“I don’t think we are the content police,” said Boone. “I don’t think we want to censor, but I think we want to maintain disclosure and transparency for voters so they feel they can trust in what they’re seeing and understand who’s paying for it and what’s happening.”

Boone says they plan to see what other states have done to be successful, then adapt to the needs of Oklahomans. Boone says the commission may ask the executive and legislative branches, and the AG’s office to weigh in, as well.

Van Alstine says that type of regulation is worth addressing.

“Absolutely, it’s our elections, it’s our Constitution, it’s America. So, absolutely that should be monitored and looked at.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

