Muskogee City Attorney resigns, alleges hostile work environment in resignation letter

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee City Attorney Keri Spencer resigned effective immediately on July 15, alleging in a resignation letter that she experienced a hostile work environment and discrimination by several members of the Muskogee City Council.

The resignation came three days after the Muskogee City Council voted to hire Spencer as the city’s attorney.

2 News Oklahoma obtained the four-page resignation letter through an Open Records Request submitted to the City of Muskogee.

You can read that letter here.

In the letter, Spencer alleged she was subjected to harassment and disparate treatment based on her race as a Native American and her age. She named Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed, Councilwoman Melody Cranford, and Councilman Dr. Tracy Hoos, alleging their actions created what she described as an intolerable work environment.

The letter also focused on a confidential legal opinion Spencer prepared in early June regarding a potential conflict of interest involving a sitting council member. Spencer alleged that the confidential opinion was shared outside the city council before a special council meeting on June 18.

Spencer further alleged that during the June 18 meeting, she was publicly criticized, interrupted, and personally attacked by Reed, Cranford, and Hoos.

In addition to resigning, Spencer requested six months of severance pay and additional compensation she said she is entitled to under her employment agreement, including accrued leave. According to the letter, she requested that the payments be made by July 24.

2 News Oklahoma contacted the City of Muskogee for a response. The city’s public information officer said the city would not provide a comment. Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed also declined to comment.

At this time, the allegations outlined in Spencer’s resignation letter remain unproven. The City of Muskogee has not publicly responded to the claims, and no lawsuit has been filed.

2 News Oklahoma will continue following the story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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