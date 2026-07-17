PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS| OPEN to view

If you are looking to watch the Presidential address tonight at 8 pm (Central), here are some options:

You can watch it online on 2 News Oklahoma at https://www.kjrh.com/live

On the Go: Download the mobile app on your smartphone or visit ScrippsNews.com to watch the live feed.

Smart TVs & Devices: Download the Scripps News app on Apple TV or the Google Play Store for Android TV. You can also find it on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Free Streaming Channels: Stream the live feed instantly via The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, Tubi, and Amazon Freevee.

Live TV Services: It is included in the channel lineups for YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream.

NBC News does plan to provide a special report immediately following tonight’s address.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

