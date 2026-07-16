Broken Arrow Police searching for missing teenager

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a missing teenager in Broken Arrow.
Akayla Tole, a 14-year-old female, left her home around 3:00 am July 11th without her phone, according to Broken Arrow Police.
Police said she is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has purple hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.
If you have seen her or have information where she is located, call 911 or Broken Arrow Police at 918-259-8400.
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