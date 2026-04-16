BIXBY, Okla. — The city of Bixby is preparing a bond proposal that would go before voters on August 25.

The bond, which comes in around $67.5 million, won't raise taxes and aims to fund a number of projects around town.

WATCH: Bixby prepares for August bond, asks for community feedback

Bixby prepares for August bond, asks for community feedback

"Things like infrastructure, including sewer, widening of roadways, a new fire station south of 161st, along with an animal control center, an emergency management facility, and upgrades to our parks," City Manager Joey Wiedel said.

The fire station would help serve areas south of the river, and relieve pressure off the new station near 151st and Sheridan.

Road-widening proposals, such as Harvard between 141st and 151st, along with streets north of the river, would help address rapid growth.

"We've got to get to some of these outlet roads, 131st, 101st, 111th," Wiedel said. "That way, you can get off of Memorial, widen those out to Mingo, Garnett, and allow people to have a different way to get down to town."

And the city wants to hear from its residents. Until Monday, April 20, they have an online survey allowing people to share their thoughts. 2 News Oklahoma went downtown to hear from the community.

"Mainly just our roads. The traffic is crazy getting here or getting out," Carol Bevenue said. "Whether you're going into Glenpool or going into South Tulsa, either way, traffic is crazy."

"I think we all know that there's a need for infrastructure to be able to continue building sustainably," Dalayna Dillon added. "I think we have kind of exploded in some areas, and we realized how weak the infrastructure was."

While many residents want another bridge across the Arkansas River, Wiedel said it will not be included in the bond for several reasons, including the price tag and logistical issues. He does say the city is closer than ever to having one built.

"All of the cities around, counties, are all for this," Wiedel said. "It'll be a huge investment not only for the city of Bixby, Jenks, and Glenpool, but it'll be a regional economic driver."

The latest proposal would be a bridge near 131st and Kimberly Clark, moving east before connecting on the other side of the river near 121st and Riverside.

The city is holding three public bond meetings on April 28, April 30, and May 5 at the Municipal Building.

TJ Eckert is your South Tulsa County reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at TJ.Eckert@kjrh.com.

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