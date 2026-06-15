Broken Arrow considers 6-month pause on data centers

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow city leaders are considering a six-month moratorium that would halt all new data center development while the city studies the impact these facilities have on the community.

The city council will vote on the proposed emergency ordinance tonight. If approved, it would take effect immediately.

The vote comes days after a planned purchase of 52 acres for a proposed data center in east Broken Arrow did not move forward.

The moratorium would halt rezoning requests, building permits, and other development approvals specifically for data centers. During that period, the city would also analyze electrical consumption, water demand, and noise generation before allowing new development.

City Manager Michael Spurgeon is recommending the pause.

Broken Arrow resident Lori Gracey said she supports a thoughtful approach to data center development.

"We do our research we do all, all of our, you know, memes and things with AI, so it's coming, but let's be smart about it. Let's put them where they don't impact the community. Let's look at the utility studies and make sure that the data centers are tasked with and responsible for paying those fees, not the citizens. Data centers are a great opportunity. Let's just do it smart." Gracey said.

According to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, large data centers can consume up to 5 million gallons of water per day — the equivalent of the water use of 10,000 to 50,000 homes.

The Broken Arrow City Council meeting begins at 6:30 tonight.

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