Proposed data center in Broken Arrow not moving forward

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A company looking into building a data center in Broken Arrow is no longer interested.

In a post on the city's Facebook page they wrote:

"Late last week, the owner of the land between State Highway 51 and the Creek Turnpike notified City Administration that the letter of intent (LOI) agreement he had with a prospective company to sell the property for development has expired."

In April, 2 News reported the company reached out to the Economic Development Cooperation in BA, no request or meetings with city leaders ever took place.

Local News Data Center in Broken Arrow? Emma Burch

“Despite never being contacted by the site selector, or the company itself, and with the very limited information we had about the potential project, we felt it was important to maintain the trust we’ve built with citizens and share with them what we knew,” said City Manager Michael Spurgeon. “While this project idea seems to have faded, I do not expect that this will be the last company to consider developing a data center in Broken Arrow. However, our citizens now understand our process to keep them informed when the next company, or its representation, reaches out to us.”



“The City Council and I are firmly committed to complete transparency, open, and constructive conversations with citizens,” said Spurgeon. “I’m thankful for the citizens who contacted us directly with their concerns. We learned a lot from them. In fact, we share a lot of their concerns. As such, our due diligence continues with the goal to learn as much as we can through a comprehensive review of data centers, so we are prepared when should another request be made to meet with us.”



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