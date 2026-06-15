One killed by storms in Locust Grove

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — One person died when severe storms moved through Locust Grove over the weekend.
The National Weather Service said one person died when strong winds uprooted a tree onto an RV.
The person inside the RV died.
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