Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

One killed by storms in Locust Grove

2 News Oklahoma Breaking News
KJRH
2 News Oklahoma Breaking News
Posted

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — One person died when severe storms moved through Locust Grove over the weekend.

The National Weather Service said one person died when strong winds uprooted a tree onto an RV.

The person inside the RV died.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US