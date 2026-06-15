Internal investigation recommends Tahlequah assistant chief be fired

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — An internal investigation into the assistant police chief in Tahlequah led to the recommendation to fire him.

In a release sent on June 15, Police Chief Nate King said they got a call about an incident at Burnt Cabin Marina on Lake Tenkiller back on May 15th.

The call stemmed from someone slashing an inflatable at the Boat and Bar Grill. The owner posted surveillance video on the Facebook page days after the incident:

After speaking to people and viewing surveillance video the chief determined the need for an internal investigation. King met with city administrators, the mayor and city attorney before placing Assistant Chief Dexter Scott on administrative leave on May 28th.

Tahlequah police leadership conducted an internal investigation into the 'off duty' actions of Scott. That investigation led to a recommendation to fire him.

Scott is aware of the findings. The Tahlequah City Council hasn't yet met to discuss the findings.

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