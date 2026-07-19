PORTER, Okla. — Thousands of people gathered in Porter on July 18 to celebrate the 60th annual Porter Peach Festival, enjoying fresh peaches, carnival rides, live music and a tradition that has brought families together for generations.

People packed the streets to browse local vendors, enjoy fair food and sample peaches harvested from area orchards.

WATCH: Porter Peach Festival celebrates 60 years of family fun and tradition:

Porter Peach Festival celebrates 60 years of family fun and tradition

Natalia Valdez said the festival offers something for everyone.

“The funnel cakes, hang out with friends… It’s really just a vibe,” Valdez said.

KJRH

Fresh peaches remained the main attraction as visitors stopped by orchard booths for everything from whole peaches to homemade peach desserts.

Kyle Livesay of Livesay Orchard said this year’s harvest has been one to remember.

“It’s a pretty crop of peaches, and they’re tasting excellent this year,” Livesay said.

Carlos LaCour said he came to experience the event for the first time and left impressed.

“So far it’s definitely been the sweetest peach I’ve ever put my mouth in… one of the most juiciest peaches. I actually have planned on coming back and explore a little bit more,” LaCour said.

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