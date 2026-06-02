LOCKED IN: Crosstown Learning Center set for this month's basketball game fundraiser

TULSA, Okla. — The non-profit Crosstown Learning Center is hosting its first-ever "Crosstown Classic" basketball game.

It's all to help keep childcare as affordable as possible for their families.

2 News Oklahoma has covered the event in the past:

Local News Crosstown Learning Center fundraising to help families with childcare Isabel Flores

Students all over Tulsa were chosen to compete and show off their skills, all while supporting a bigger cause.

Scott Thompson is an incoming senior at Riverfield Country Day School, and Kade Dinsmore is an incoming senior at Metro Christian Academy.

They are both participating in the first-ever “Crosstown Classic” later this month.

They said they're excited to show off their skills on the court while contributing to something bigger than themselves.

“Having the interactions with juniors, more seniors, rising seniors," said Thompson, "Just really the bigger cause is just gonna be right there with me.”

Dinsmore echoed the sentiment.

“I'm excited to play," he said. "It's for a greater cause, raising money for the kids.”

The funds will be going straight towards Crosstown Learning Center's tuition assistance program.

Executive Director Kristina Ellis said every one of the families at the non-profit receives financial help.

She also said the whole process has been amazing, and she's excited to see it all come together.

“Our biggest goal is to just have so much fun," she said. "To have an event where our families and the community can come together and support the high school student athletes that are coming and showing up and playing a great game of basketball.”

The event will also provide opportunities for the little ones to play a game of basketball, a baby crawl, raffle prizes, food, drinks, and customized t-shirts for the whole family.

Amanda Godinez is a parent and teacher at Crosstown.

She said she's so honored that her community has taken so much time to help parents like herself.

“Everything's changing right now with child care, and it's scary both to work in child care and also to have children in child care," she said. "It's like it's hard to know what that's going to look like in the future. So opportunities like this to help with that is a huge relief.”

The "Crosstown Classic" is set to kick off on June 26 at Booker T. Washington High School at 6:30 pm.

Isabel Flores is your North & East Tulsa reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Isabel.Flores@kjrh.com.

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