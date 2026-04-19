TULSA, Okla — The Crosstown Learning Center in north Tulsa is hoping to connect the community for a unique fundraising event so that they can keep providing childcare in classrooms at an affordable price.

Samantha Hammond has several children attending the non-profit Crosstown Learning Center and said she’s loved every minute of it.

“It takes a village, me being a single mom of three boys, you it's definitely helpful," she said. "Community is key, and it's awesome.”

Executive Director Kristina Ellis said the learning center has 90 children, with most families receiving some kind of subsidy help and every family receiving tuition assistance from the learning center.

WATCH: Crosstown Learning Center fundraising to help families with childcare:

Crosstown Learning Center fundraising to help families with childcare

Hammond said since Crosstown also accepts state help, she's been able to enroll her children.

“Even though you don't think that you that you can afford it, they work with you," she said. "Crosstown is really good about that.”

Executive Director Kristina Ellis added that Crosstown is a non-profit and operates through fundraising.

It's why the learning center is hosting its first-ever “Crosstown Classic” basketball game, to help raise funds.

The money gathered will go towards making sure Crosstown can keep helping their families.

High schoolers have been invited to show off their skills at the game on June 26th with nominations being due April 24th.

“There's a lot of needs in our community, and so we know that it's important to have an event that the community can come together and celebrate each other," said Ellis. "That's what we're doing.”

She said she wants to provide quality, affordable childcare for families who need it.

"It's important for children to be ready for school, but it's also important for families to be ready for work," she said. "Childcare is a workforce issue. If as a family member, you know that your children are in a safe, caring environment that is reliable and affordable, you're going to be a better employee as well, and that's going to help the growth of Tulsa."

Ellis also outlined how to nominate or be nominated to play at the basketball game in June:

“If you are a high school student and you're interested in playing in the Crosstown Classic, reach out to your coach," she said. "Your coach and athletic directors, they all are aware of our event. And if you're a coach and you want to nominate a player, fill out the nomination form that we sent you, and that way we can get your information, get the players selected, and start the process of putting this event together.”

"This is a very fun environment, positive environment, and they're welcoming," said Hammond. "They're awesome here."

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