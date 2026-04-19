TULSA, Okla. — Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg drew a packed crowd Saturday, April 18, at Will Rogers High School for a town hall focused on key issues ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

A full gymnasium welcomed Buttigieg as he took the stage, with attendees filling the space to hear and take part in the discussion. The event was part of a broader series of stops as he continues engaging with communities ahead of November, following a fundraiser for the Kansas Democratic Party in Wichita.

WATCH: Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg holds town hall in Tulsa:

Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg holds town hall in Tulsa

Tulsa mayor Monroe Nichols joined Buttigieg at the event after extending an invitation earlier this year when the two met at the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

During the town hall, Buttigieg emphasized the significance of voter engagement and participation in the months ahead.

“The biggest takeaway is how many people came out tonight to say it doesn’t have to be this way,” Buttigieg said.

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He said the goal of the event was to build a broader political understanding and create space for conversations about the challenges people are facing.

“These votes that are coming up are going to be critically important to your future,” Buttigieg said.

Throughout the event, Buttigieg took questions from the audience on a range of topics, including public health, gay rights, and the impact of artificial intelligence.

The large turnout reflected strong interest from the community, with many attendees eager to be part of the conversation.

“To have this capacity crowd in this big space in a place that I think too many people have written off as so conservative that only one viewpoint, only one party ever wins,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg said he hoped events like this continue to bring people together and encourage open dialogue across communities.

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