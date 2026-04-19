State and local leaders remember lives lost in Oklahoma City bombing 31 years ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Several state and local officials posted tributes to social media April 19, remembering the 168 people killed in the Oklahoma City bombing.

Previous Coverage >>> 30 Years Later: Remembering the Oklahoma City bombing

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt posted to his Facebook page, sharing a photo from the memorial and the words "We remember those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever. #WeRemember".

Senator James Lankford posted a video speaking at the memorial, and includes the written message "Thirty-one years ago today, Oklahoma City experienced the worst act of domestic terrorism in US history. Please join me in remembering those who died, those who survived, and those who were changed forever."

Oklahoma Governer Kevin Stitt wrote "Today, we pause in solemn remembrance of April 19, 1995, a day that forever changed Oklahoma. We honor the 168 innocent lives lost, the families who carry that grief each day, and all those whose lives were forever altered in an instant.

In the face of unimaginable tragedy, our first responders rushed toward danger without hesitation. Their courage, compassion, and tireless efforts in those first critical moments and the days that followed reflected the very best of who we are. We remain forever grateful for their service and sacrifice.

Out of heartbreak, the Oklahoma Standard was born- a spirit of unity, kindness, and resilience that brought neighbors together and lifted a grieving community. Oklahomans showed the nation, and the world, what it means to stand strong, to care for one another, and to rebuild with hope.

Today, we remember. We honor. And we carry forward that same spirit- committed to loving our neighbors, serving our communities, and never forgetting the lives that shaped our state’s story forever."

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols IV posted on Facebook, saying "Thinking of all those we lost in the Oklahoma City bombing, and holding their families and our community close on this day of remembrance."

168 people were killed and 684 were injured on April 19, 1995, when extremist Timothy McVeigh detonated a makeshift bomb in front of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

