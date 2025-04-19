30 Years Later: Remembering the Oklahoma City bombing

OKLAHOMA CITY — On April 19th, 1995, two anti-government extremists carried out the deadliest act of domestic terrorism on U.S. soil.

Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols conspired to plant a truck bomb at the Alfred P. Murrah building in Oklahoma City. The bomb detonated at 9:02 a.m.

The explosion killed 168 people, including 19 children. It injured 684 others and damaged hundreds of buildings in downtown Oklahoma City. motivated the attack.

Then President Bill Clinton said, "The bombing in Oklahoma City was an attack on innocent children and defenseless citizens. It was an act of cowardice, and it was evil. The United States will not tolerate it, and I will not allow the people of this country to be intimidated by evil cowards."

30 years later, Clinton joined Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt before a remembrance ceremony:

As Oklahomans remember that day, 2 News Oklahoma looked back at what happened, how we survived, and what we've learned.

OKC Bombing

Sen. Markwayne Mullin sent a statement about this day:

30 years ago today, tragedy struck our community, and 168 beloved Oklahomans were lost in the worst act of homegrown terrorism in our nation’s history. My family and I join with Oklahomans across the state in remembering the innocent lives we lost to the Oklahoma City bombing and the loved ones left behind on that horrible day.



As we mourn and honor the victims, let us continue to strive towards the Oklahoma Standard each and every day. In the face of tragedy and times of difficulty, the spirits of Oklahomans remain as resilient as ever. No matter our situation, we always ask one another: “How can I help?”



A few weeks ago, I was honored to join my colleagues alongside representatives from the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum in remembering the 168 at a Commemorative Survivor Tree Dedication Ceremony on the United States Capitol Grounds. The tree pays tribute to the beautiful souls lost, the survivors, first responders, and all those impacted by the April 19, 1995, attack in Oklahoma City.



Let us find comfort in John 16:22 on this solemn Easter weekend: “So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you.” May we continue to follow in His word and remember that one of the greatest things about our country is that when the unexpected is thrown at us, Americans always unite to take care of each other.

McVeigh died by execution on June 11th, 2001. Nichols is serving a life sentence.

