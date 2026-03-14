Hundreds gather in Coweta to honor Isabella Clay's life

COWETA, Okla. — Friday afternoon, hundreds gathered within Coweta High School’s gym to honor a young life gone too soon.

Isabella Clay died after a car crash on March 7. She was just 18 years old.

2 News was in Coweta as neighbors reflected on Clay’s life. Tisha McGinnis was among them.

“I’m sorry that she passed. But she’s in a better place now,” McGinnis said.

McGinnis was sitting on a park bench downtown, admiring the purple balloons placed in Clay’s honor.

Misty Edwards, the owner of the downtown Mercantile, is the one who organized placing all the purple balloons along Broadway. She said it is a small way to honor Clay's legacy.

“Bella did so much for our community, & we wanted to honor her legacy. Our thoughts & prayers are with her family & friends during this difficult time,” Edwards said in a text message to 2 News.

Clay was a student, heavily involved in ag programming, including FFA. Friends say she had plans to continue her agricultural dreams at Oklahoma State University. Clay was laid to rest at Haskell Cemetery.

“A lot of sadness. And a lot of rejoice. She’s in heaven,” McGinnis said.

Coweta will keep her memory alive.

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