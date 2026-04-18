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Inmate Michael Taylor escapes from McLeod Correctional Center

Inmate Michael Taylor escapes from McLeod Correctional Center
KJRH
Inmate Michael Taylor escapes from McLeod Correctional Center
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ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said inmate Michael Taylor unlawfully walked away from the Howard McLeod Correctional Center at 8:21 p.m. on April 17.

According to ODOC, Taylor is a 28-year old man serving a 4-year sentence for lewd or indecent proposals/acts to a child. He was arrested in Rogers County.

Anyone who sees Taylor is instructed to call 911 immediately. ODOC said not to approach Taylor.

2 News will provide updates as we learn more.

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