An EF-1 tornado that hit the Muskogee area has left Hilldale’s baseball field damaged, forcing the team to finish its season away from home and leaving one senior without the ending he expected.

For Hilldale senior Jace Paul, the impact was immediate and personal.

WATCH: 'Devastating definitely': Hilldale baseball team reacts to damaged field after tornado

'Devastating definitely': Hilldale baseball team reacts to damaged field after tornado

“Not knowing that was my last home game here was devastating, definitely,” Paul said.

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The storm caused significant destruction to the field, leaving the team without a home for the remainder of the season. Head coach Nathan Frisby said the team is now adjusting to playing on the road while they work through the next steps.

“That’s kind of how life works, you just don’t know what that next day is going to bring,” Frisby said.

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Frisby said the total cost of the damage is still unknown, and there is no clear timeline yet for when repairs could be completed. He added that the team was focused on finding alternative locations to continue its season.

Despite the setback, Frisby said the team has received an outpouring of support from other coaches and community members offering help.

Paul said that while the season will end differently than expected, he plans to return once the field is rebuilt.

“I plan on coming back and checking it out when it’s all done, and they fix it all up,” Paul said.

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