Bixby man arrested following the 2025 death of an infant

BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby man is in custody after investigators say a 16-day-old baby died of suspected child abuse.

Investigators with the Bixby Police Department were called to Saint Francis on Saturday, August 2, 2025. An infant had been admitted with injuries consistent with child abuse.

The baby died two days later.

Nearly one year later, Brandon Wade Watkins, the infant's father, was taken into custody.

The Bixby Police Department, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office contributed to the investigation.

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