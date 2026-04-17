OWASSO, Okla. — The city of Owasso is helping locals conserve water and protect local waterways with its annual rain barrel sale.

Glenn McCurley with Owasso Recycling said the rain collection systems are game-changers for both residents' wallets and the environment. Demand for the barrels continues to grow, with over 150 sold last year alone.

WATCH: Owasso annual rain barrel sale promotes local water conservation

Owasso annual rain barrel sale promotes local water conservation

"You want to catch the rain that comes off your house... I can just open it up and water my tomato beds with it... Because you're not using city water on watering everything, you're using the rainwater from the sky, and that saves on the water bill," McCurley said.

Lauren Kimbrough, the city's pre-treatment and stormwater administrator, said other benefits include reducing erosion, localized flooding, and the washing of pollutants such as fertilizers and oil into local creeks and rivers.

“It helps the ground in a lot of ways because when the water is pouring off your house, it’s making a hole in your ground there, and this right here collects it, and you can divide it out where you need to and water whatever you need,” McCurley said.

Kathryn Toothman likes the idea of purchasing a rain barrel and recognizes the benefits.

“I would use it for flowers, I would use it for the garden. I would use it for anything instead of going to my faucet if I were going to use it. I wouldn’t drink it. But anything outdoors or anything like that I would be using it for,” Toothman said.

For families with young children, each rain barrel comes with childproof locks on both sides. McCurley said zip ties can also be added on either side for extra protection.

Those who order a rain barrel can pick it up on Saturday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the new Owasso Public Works building.

You can get more information by visiting the program's website or by calling the Owasso Pretreatment & Stormwater Division at 918-376-1519.

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Sharon Phillips is your Owasso reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Sharon.Phillips@kjrh.com.

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