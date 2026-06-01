Summer weather is here, and now is the perfect time to prepare for the dangers of the season. The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps has you covered by offering two free seminars about heat illness and anything that bites, stings, or itches.

Heat is the deadliest form of weather annually, and hundreds of Green Country residents suffer from heat illness each summer.

WATCH: Free OKMRC Seminars to Focus on Summer Safety

Free OKMRC Seminars to Focus on Summer Safety

Retired pediatrician, Dr. Rick Cohen, is an expert on the subject and will speak on the warning signs and ways to ward off the worst. Carrie Suns, the OKMRC community events coordinator, emphasized why this kind of crucial training is meant for everyone and what is often misunderstood about heat-related illness.

“You’re not weak if it happens to you,” Suns said. “I have brothers that grew up on a farm, and they thought taking a break was a sign of weakness. It absolutely is not. It’s imperative to your health to hydrate and to prepare yourselves for any of the disasters that are out there.”

Suns also stressed to me how even a little preparedness can go a long way to making your household much more resilient to any disasters that we face here in the state. Later this summer, the OKMRC will hold free public seminars on subjects like lightning and water safety, with many more medical-centric trainings.

There will be two seminars about heat illness and anything that bites, stings, and itches this Wednesday in person at the James O Goodwin Health Center’s Auditorium with a virtual option for attendance from 2:30 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. For more on this and how to get involved with this volunteer-based organization, you can visit OKMRC.org. or their Facebook Page here.

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