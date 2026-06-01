'They should wait': More construction begins on Highway 75 in Tulsa Hills

TULSA, Okla. — More traffic cones popping up along Highway 75, this time on 81st Street in Tulsa Hills as another construction project gets underway.

The $27 million plan, the 3rd in a six-mile stretch of 75 between I-44 and the Creek Turnpike, replaces both bridges on the highway and creates a diverging diamond interchange at 81st Street underneath, similar to the one at Memorial and the Creek Turnpike.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation Public Information Officer T.J. Gerlach said the project is about both safety and efficiency.

"Moving that traffic over on to the left side of the highway, it allows freer flowing movements, as people are getting off one direction and getting on the other direction," Gerlach said.

On the safety side, Gerlach said the diverging diamond design creates a smoother traffic flow.

"When you do have collisions, you tend to have more side swipes, rear end accidents as with a lot of intersections in general. But the type of accidents when you do have them are a lot less in severity," Gerlach said.

Drivers in the area say they're already bracing for the impact on their commutes. Dallas Greene, who works near Tulsa Hills, said the morning drive will only get worse.

"From like 7:30 to 9:00 in the morning, it's going to be a big delay," Greene said.

Jennifer Gray, who lives near Tulsa Hills, said she deals with construction delays in the area daily.

"Oh my gosh, it's crazy. Every day, it's something different," Gray said.

Gray said she'd prefer more spread-out projects.

"I wish Oklahoma would just learn how to finish one project at a time. Like get one project done, then start another one," Gray said.

When asked what he would say to drivers concerned about multiple projects happening simultaneously on Highway 75, Gerlach acknowledged the situation, adding doing them all at once makes the most sense.

"We get all of these projects done in that 3 or 4 year window, we'll pretty much be out of that area as soon as that's done," Gerlach said.

Gray, however, remains unconvinced by the diverging diamond concept.

"I just don't understand it. It makes no sense, it's completely backwards," Gray said.

ODOT said the plan is to keep two lanes open in both directions on Highway 75 during peak drive times. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

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