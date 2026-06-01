NEW OWNERS FOR VACANT CHURCH: Records show Brookside church purchased in March

TULSA, Okla. — Court records show the vacant Brookside Baptist Church located at 36th and Peoria has been sold.

The building has been vacant since the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2024, the Brookside Business Association told 2 News the building would likely be demolished.

2 News obtained court records showing the building was purchsed on March 26, 2026, by Armstrong Bank. The seller is listed as 36 Peoria Development, LLC.

Previous Coverage>>> What’s next for vacant Brookside Baptist Church? Neighbors still waiting for answers

New fencing has been erected around building, but no new plans have been announced.

Armstrong Bank is based in Muskogee and according to its website has been in operation since 1909.

2 News is working to learn any plans for the newly-purchased property. We will bring you updates as we get them.

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