105 YEARS LATER: Greenwood Rising hosts Leadership Luncheon in remembrance of Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla. — Today marks the official observance day of the Tulsa Race Massacre that took place 105 years ago in Tulsa's Greenwood District.

The 1921 massacre ended in the deaths of hundreds of Black Tulsans and the destruction of their homes, businesses, and history.

The massacre begun on May 30, 1921, and ended on June 1, 1921.

2 News Oklahoma has been covering events all weekend that have brought attention to the massacre and its impact on the community.

Local News Tulsans reflect on 105 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre Isabel Flores

Mayor Monroe Nichols and other leaders gathered to pay their respects in a private ceremony at Oaklawn Cemetery, where excavations have begun to find victims of the massacre.

The Greenwood Rising organization held its annual luncheon to prioritize unity through good leadership.

The luncheon invited retired General Russell L. Honoré to speak more on the topic of the organization of priorities.

Dr. Ray Doswell is the executive director of Greenwood Rising.

He said he wanted to get leaders from all parts of the state together to learn more about how they can help navigate the inter-generational healing process.

“We wanted to use Observance Day as an opportunity, one to reflect on the anniversary of the race massacre, but also look looking forward to the future and understanding some of the challenges that we have," he said.

Doswell said he is excited to continue serving and educating the community, especially as Greenwood Rising celebrates five years since its founding.

“It's not a history that should be swept under the rug," said Doswell. "We're very fortunate here in our community that it's something that's talked about after a number of years of not perhaps being talked about in the most robust ways, but so many different groups, including ours and many others, are doing a lot to work through sharing this story.”

He said he wants Tulsa to set an example for others.

"So that we can only not forget the victims, remember the descendants, and hopefully move forward in a peaceful and mindful way," he said. "So that we can teach the rest of the nation how to live better together."

The remembrance weekend had several other activities and events that reflected on the massacre, with the luncheon being one of the last ones to wrap up the ceremonies.

Local News GOING GREEN: Remembrance ceremony for Tulsa Race Massacre kicks off Isabel Flores

Isabel Flores is your North & East Tulsa reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Isabel.Flores@kjrh.com.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --