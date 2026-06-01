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City of Owasso proposes roundabout near 96th and Mingo

Proposed Owasso Roundabout
City of Owasso
Proposed Owasso Roundabout
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OWASSO, Okla. — The City of Owasso's Public Works Department is proposing to create a roundabout near 96th and Mingo.

The roundabout would be part of an effort to widen the area due to increased traffic in the area.

96th Street would expand to three lanes and would feature bike lanes and sidewalks.

The construction project would begin next year, if approved by the city council. You can read the full report online.

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