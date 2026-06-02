BILL SIGNED: Gov. Stitt signs 'Leo's Law'

TULSA, Okla. — Gov. Stitt recently signed ‘Leo’s Law.’ It culminates a year-long effort by Jacob Towe.

“It’s just been a lot of work. We’ve been traveling really around the whole country, and Oklahoma, just going to meetings, meeting with lawmakers,” Towe said.

His dream became reality on May 29 when Gov. Stitt signed the legislation.

Towe said he feels, “relieved, because, with everything we’ve done, there’s always the next step. So there’s been a little bit of relief every time we’ve got something done, but there’s always something else to do.”

Those next steps are key. Towe says he’s not done yet.

“I’m just going to try to make sure that it’s implemented right. And that DHS is actually doing this. Just trying to figure out the best way we can do this, and just try to keep advocating to save lives, any way that I see fit,” Towe said, “Tell people that this is a drug that doesn’t discriminate. I miss my son a lot, every single day. I really hope this saves somebody else from this.”

The legislation is complicated, but put simply, it requires DHS to perform drug testing on parents suspected of drug use, before gaining custody of children. Towe says he lost his son, Leo, to a fentanyl poisoning when he was with is mother.

“I hope this saves kids lives, in Oklahoma. I really do believe that this will. So I hope that this just help saves lives in Oklahoma,” Towe said.

Towe offered advice for people seeking to implement laws for their own cause.

“Just to not give up if you believe that it’s something that important. To keep trying. And to keep knocking on doors,” Towe said, “To keep making phone calls. Keep making emails. And just to try to reach out to your legislators and try to establish good relationships with them.”

Leo’s Law becomes official Nov. 1.

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