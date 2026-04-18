BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A Bartlesville mother is persistent in her calls for justice. Rebecca Hardman lost her son, Christopher Elijah Richardson, to a stabbing, according to Bartlesville Police.

She called police after hearing rumors swirl around Bartlesville.

WATCH: JUSTICE CALLS PERSIST: 2 News follows up with authorities on Richardson homicide

JUSTICE CALLS PERSIST: 2 News follows up with authorities on Richardson homicide

“On the phone, he told me, that my son was deceased,” Hardman said.

Family, friends, and mentors, like Stephen Ivey, called Hardman's son Elijah.

“Elijah’s a lot more than the mistakes that he made,” Ivey, his pastor, said.

2 News Oklahoma listened to those closest to Elijah in the aftermath of his death.

“I also believe, that, as God sees us through, God is also a god of justice. So there’s some questions that the family has,” Ivey said.

REMEMBERING ELIJAH >>> 2 News listened to Elijah’s loved ones remember him fondly

“I just want justice for my son,” Hardman said.

More than a week after Richardson’s death, police have yet to arrest anyone. The DA has not yet filed any charges.

2 News Oklahoma was unable to connect with BPD officers, but did hear from the District Attorney, Will Drake.

“I spoke with Ms. Hardman twice last week,” Drake said, “Because the case is under investigation, I cannot give specifics, but I can tell you that we will be waiting on the medical examiner’s report and the review of other evidence. This case is not nearly as clear-cut as I have seen it described on social media.”

Police told 2 News Oklahoma they interviewed two people who they found on scene. They did not make any arrests.

“I’m not the kind of mom, that’s just gonna lay down and say OK. My son mattered. And his name will always be on the tip of my tongue. Elijah Richardson,” Hardman said.

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