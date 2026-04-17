Arrests made following fatal hit-and-run in Fort Gibson

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Three people are in custody, connected to a deadly hit-and-run in Fort Gibson.

Investigators confirm that Tim Thompson, his wife, Stephanie Thompson, and Caril Glenn Hayes, Junior, have been arrested.

16-year-old Eden Ferrell was walking along Highway 80 when she was struck from behind. Investigators say Tim Thompson was behind the wheel.

The crime happened in November 2025. A car suspected of being connected to the crime was found in December.

All three suspects face federal charges in connection with Ferrell's death. They will each go before a federal judge on Monday, April 20th.

Fort Gibson family desperate to find driver of hit-and-run that killed daughter

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