'I want justice' | Listening to mom of Bartlesville homicide victim

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — “My son, Christopher Elijah Richardson is dead. He has been stabbed to death. I wondered if you guys might be able to help,” Richardson’s mother, Rebecka Hardman, said in a voicemail left with 2 News Oklahoma.

The next day, 2 News Oklahoma followed up and listened to Hardman’s story.

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“In my mind, he’s never not gonna be alive,” Hardman said.

Hardman lost her son. Bartlesville police say someone stabbed him Tuesday morning at a house near 12th and Maple. Richardson died at thirty-one years old.

“I just want justice for my son. I don’t want what they think they know of Elijah, to be their only thought about him,” Hardman said.

Hardman wants to know why prosecutors have not yet filed charges. 2 News Oklahoma pressed Bartlesville police for answers.

“We’ve identified and interviewed a couple different individuals who were directly involved with the incident. We have not labeled anyone as any suspect or anything at that point,” Captain Travis Martinez said, “We want to make sure we have the complete story and accurate understanding before we start making any charges or charging decisions.”

Elijah’s loved ones gathered at Rebecka’s Bartlesville home Wednesday afternoon. They spent the day remembering Elijah, along with his pastor, Stephen Ivey.

“They should remember Elijah as being who he was. He didn’t front, he didn’t play, he was who he was.He didn’t try to be fake and phony,” Ivey said.

“He’s got a kind heart,” Hardman said, “But, like pastor says, he was who he was and he didn’t make any bones about that. And you either liked him or you didn’t. And there was a lot of people who liked and loved him.”

Bartlesville police say the person involved with the stabbing poses no threat to the community. They believe the person acted in isolation.

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