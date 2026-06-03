Route 66 businesses hope for steady customers after Capital Cruise hiccups

TULSA, Okla. — Dozens of visitors spent a sunny Tuesday afternoon visiting the Mother Road and its local shops.

2 News Oklahoma listened to two of those visitors, Jerry and Paula Arnold, from Tucson, Arizona.

“When we’re RV’ing, we have a rule, we never eat at a chain restaurant, when we’re in our RV’s. So when we’re in these little towns, we just find to find the local little businesses, the little restaurants and so forth. And bring money to the local community, that’s real important,” Jerry Arnold said.

That is welcome news, for Rhys Martin, President of the Oklahoma Route 66 Association.

Hiccups at the Capital Cruise concerned him. Organizers say several cars were denied entry into the parade.

“My heart breaks for the many people that were let down. I don’t know what comes next…but I know it is not boycotting the small businesses, the mom-and-pop operations, and the advocates that make route 66 what it is today,” Martin said in a statement.

On May 31, 2 News Oklahoma interviewed Jonathan Huskey with Tulsa Regional Tourism.

“From the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry. Anyone that comes to Tulsa, I want them to leave having the best experience of their life and if that was not the case I am so deeply, incredibly sorry,” Huskey said.

Paula Arnold seemed to be having a good time.

“It’s great. I’m really glad to see all the little businesses being revived,” Arnold said, “Tulsa’s a great little town. We just toured around downtown.”

Grand Marshall Derek Bieri says members of the car community are angered.

“Unfortunately, I already know of several events and cruises that were coming to Tulsa, that are now considering not,” Bieri said.

2 News Oklahoma called the spokesperson for the Tulsa Regional Chamber. He said they have no indication of any event organizers backing out of their plans.

“We can celebrate the success of this event, while also recognizing that some guests left feeling down. Both things can be true at the same time,” Mary Beth Babcock, the owner of Cosmic Curios, said.

Capital Cruise organizers say every single driver, whether they drove in the cruise or not, are getting refund checks in the mail.

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