OWASSO, Okla. — It's been over a year since the death of Owasso High School student Nex Benedict, but the topic of bullying stays top of mind for school superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates.

"I know since that unfortunate incident that there's been a lot of attention just making sure that we address things as quickly as possible," Coates said.

Owasso superintendent addresses past bullying concerns at district

After Benedict's death, the school went through an investigation by the Office of Civil Rights. The results? Changes to the school's Title IX policy, their non-discrimination statement online and continued training for staff.

"We were already doing a lot of the things that they've asked us to do and so we're happy to continue doing those things," Coates said. "We're always looking to get better and so if we can get better, we want to."

Over the last year, 2 News brought you stories from other Owasso parents, who felt the district wasn't doing enough to prevent their kids from being bullied. We asked Dr. Coates what she would say to parents who don't feel heard.

"I would encourage them to reach back out to their administrator, reach back out to our central office staff here that's willing to help and support them," Coates said. "Reach out to me directly. I would love to talk to anybody that feels like their situation is not being taken care of at the school site."

Situations Dr. Coates acknowledges aren't just happening in her district.

"Bullying is not unique to Owasso, and student conflict is not unique to schools," Coates said. "I wish it didn't happen. I wish everybody would get along, and I wish we could control that and have the power to do that. If conflict happens, if bullying happens, it's unacceptable. We want to address it immediately."

Dr. Coates says they've seen success with the school's online bullying reporting system, and she encourages families to utilize that as well.

