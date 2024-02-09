Police investigating 16-year-old Owasso student's death

OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department is investigating the death of a 16-year-old Owasso High School Student.

Police said on Feb. 7, around 3 p.m. Owasso police were told to go to Bailey Medical Center by the parent of the teenage girl.

When officers arrived at the hospital the parent told them she was involved in a fight at the school, according to police.

OPD said no fight was reported to them before the teens parent told them.

On Feb. 8, OPD said the student was rushed back into the hospital where she later died.

According to police, it is not known if the fight was related to the teens death or if a separate medical issue that was the cause.

OPD is investigating but no other information is being released at this time.

2 News crews are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

