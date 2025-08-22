Matthew McConaughey adds Zach Bryan to Tulsa book tour stop

TULSA, Okla. — It's going to be an all-night revival on Sept. 19 as Matthew McConaughey and musical guest Zach Bryan take over the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

The event is part of McConaughey's Revival Book Tour for his book 'Poems & Prayers'.

McConaughey announced the special guests on his Instagram for his stops on Aug. 22.

Unfortunately for Zach Bryan fans, tickets to the show were sold out before guest stars were announced.

McConaughey's book goes on sale Sept. 16 and other tour stops still have tickets available. For more info, click here.

