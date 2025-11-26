'It's just been a part of our life': Lawson family legacy running Sapulpa "chain gang"

SAPULPA, Okla. — A lot goes into making magic under the Friday night lights. From the crowds to the bands, and of course, the football. But one thing every school needs? The chain gang.

For 62 years in Sapulpa, the Lawson family has manned the sidelines for Chieftain football.

"It's just been a part of our life," chain gang member Chris Lawson said. "Friday night football."

It started with Marvin Lawson, Chris's dad, who volunteered to work the chain gang back in 1963. The tradition has lived on, even after Marvin retired in 2007. Chris started in 1987.

"There's only been nine different full-time people do this job since 1963," Lawson said. "And five of them have passed."

Other's like Robert Ericksten, Marvin's son-in-law, became a chain gang member over 30 years ago.

"Every game since '93," Ericksten said. "Through storms. I can remember finishing a game at 1:00 in the morning."

Over 60 years worth of stories to tell.

"We've been accused of sending signals across the way to the other team," Ericksten said.

"Three or four years ago, Bixby tried to hire us," Lawson added. "We had a lot of experience and kept the game going."

In the final game of the season, the crew was honored at halftime. Chris and Robert are both retiring after this season. The four chain gang members that night combined for 108 years of experience.

"A lot of nights I came, did my job and left," Ericksten said. "My eyes were a little wider open Friday night."

There was some thought that after Sapulpa lost in the playoffs, there wouldn't be a Lawson on the chain gang for the first time in 60 years. But now, that legacy will continue. Chris's 30-year-old son is stepping in, taking over the family business.

"He worked for us the last couple of games, and he's like Dad, I want to do it," Lawson said. So I said well, I got two positions open."

Meaning a 3rd generation for the Lawson chain gang.

