TULSA, Okla. — Essential federal employees like TSA agents and air traffic controllers must continue working during the government shutdown, but concerns are growing about how extended unpaid work could impact air travel operations.

At Tulsa International Airport, travelers are expressing sympathy for federal workers who remain on duty without pay while worrying about potential disruptions to their own travel plans.

"It's sad. I'm surprised they are still here, though, which is super nice, and I appreciate them doing that. I can imagine that would be tough to pay bills and all of the things they have to worry about without a check," Mike Guillen said as his team prepared to board their flight.

WATCH: Federal workers stay on job amid shutdown, travelers worry about potential delays

Federal workers stay on job amid shutdown, travelers worry about potential delays

The primary concern is that prolonged shutdown conditions could lead to increased sick calls among federal workers who cannot afford to work without compensation. Reduced staffing at TSA checkpoints could mean longer wait times for passengers, potentially creating longer security lines, more flight delays and possible cancellations just as families prepare for fall break travel.

Tulsa International Airport officials are monitoring the situation closely. In a statement, the airport said, "With Fall Break approaching, we want to assure passengers that operations at Tulsa International Airport (TUL) are continuing as normal, despite the ongoing government shutdown. As always, we recommend allowing extra time to clear security and encourage you to check with your airline for any flight updates.

We’re grateful to our air traffic controllers, TSA agents, and federal partners for their dedicated service during this time. We’re monitoring the situation and will share any new information that impacts passengers as it becomes available."

For frequent travelers like Tania DeSilva, who flies monthly for medical appointments following five back surgeries, the shutdown's impact on workers is particularly concerning.

"I think it's awful. It's awful you know because we all to work and we all have to make money and everyone has families and it's horrible. Their job is hard enough as it is having to deal with everything they have to deal with," DeSilva said.

Airport officials are advising passengers to arrive early, check with airlines for updates, and pack their patience as the shutdown continues.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

