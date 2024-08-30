'MASON TREAT ACT': How this bill going into effect Sept. 1 impacts buying car tags

TULSA, Okla. — Starting September 1st, 2024, temporary paper car tags will be much more temporary.

The ‘Mason Treat Act’ is named after Senator President Pro Tempore Greg Treat’s son who was almost killed in an accident during a traffic stop on I-40.

On January 5, 2024, Deputy Jose Mendoza was on a routine stop with a vehicle without a license plate.

The driver of that car was Mason Treat, Senate Pro Temp Greg Treat’s son, who had legally purchased the vehicle from a private seller. Due to the previous law, the previous owner had to keep the purchase tag.

As the stop was occurring, the worst happened. Another car sideswiped Treat’s car, critically injuring both Treat and the deputy.

Fast-forward to now, SB 2035 aims to avoid situations like this again.

The bill requires sellers of vehicles to report the sale within 48 hours to an online portal. A paper tag will still be given to customers at dealerships but is only valid for 10 days.

Once the seller reports the sale, Service Oklahoma will send a temporary metal plate with a decal that says ‘temporary' to the buyer of the car. The buyer has 10 days to put the metal plate on the vehicle.

2 News spoke with Barry Stephenson, a licensed operator at Garnett Tag Agency, and he told us this will create a bit more work for his employees.

“The biggest impact for us will be the dealers we work with daily they will be sending theirs online. So we will see a large influx of mailing out,” Stephenson said.

We asked Stephenson if this would cost the buyer of the car and any fees and while we were talking, he called to make sure and found out the state is covering the fees for the buyer.

“It’s a benefit to us also and benefits the taxpayer on the road. It’s a win-win all the way around,” Stephenson said.

After the temporary tag is in place and pre-registration is complete, the buyer is responsible for completing the full registration and still must pay for the tag, title, and tax within two months of purchase.

We reached out to Senator Treat for an interview, we had one schedule but something came up on Treat’s end so we were not able to speak with him.

