NEW OKLAHOMA LAWS: A look at some bills passed so far this year

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The countdown is on as Oklahoma's legislative session comes to a close at the end of the month.

So far, there's been quite a few bills the governor has signed into law.

In the past few weeks alone, Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) has approved dozens of bills.

Here are some notable ones that span a wide range of topics.

HB 4156 - Banning Undocumented Immigrants

One law bans the presence of undocumented immigrants in Oklahoma.

Penalties involve hundreds or even thousands of dollars in fines, jail time, and a requirement to leave the state.

The law has proven controversial.

While supporters of the bill, like the state Attorney General Gentner Drummond (R), argue that it protects the border from drugs and illegal marijuana trafficking, groups like the Oklahoma ACLU call it unconstitutional.



SB 2035 - Temporary Car Tags

One bill creates a new system for temporary license plates on vehicles sold in the state.

Under the Mason Treat Act of 2024, rules will be implemented so no one will have to drive without a license plate after purchasing a car.

The bill is named after Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat's 16-year-old son, who was involved in a near-deadly accident on I-40.

While his car was legally owned and he had all the proper documentation, he didn't have a tag on his car due to the then-existing law.

SB 1200 - Permanent Daylight Saving Time

Oklahoma is now the 20th state to sign a law that would "lock the clock," following Stitt's signing of a new law.

Specifically, Oklahoma wants daylight saving time—the time used from March to November—to be permanent all year long.

However, the federal government would have to trigger all these laws by passing its own law.



HB 1955 - Eliminating the State Grocery Tax

Stitt signed a bill eliminating the state sales tax on groceries.

Starting in August, that's 4.5% that shoppers will no longer have to pay.

There are some exceptions—including alcohol, dietary supplements, and prepared foods.



However, shoppers will still have to pay the city or county portion of the grocery sales tax.

HB 2102 - Hope Shaffer Act

Just last week, the governor signed the Hope Shaffer Act.

This law prohibits student drivers from operating a motor vehicle when other students are passengers.

Hope Shaffer was a 15-year-old student driver who died in 2020 while sitting in the back of a car driven by a fellow student. When exiting I-240, another vehicle rear-ended their car.

One exception is that a student driver's parents or guardians may sign a waiver allowing the student driver to ride as a passenger in a motor vehicle that is being operated by another student driver.

SB 1854 - Outlawing Homeless Encampments on State Land

One bill Stitt approved last month outlaws and fines homeless people who refuse to leave state-owned land.

The law also bans tents, shelters, and bedding on state property.

First-time violators would receive a warning and offered help, such as driving them to a nearby shelter or pantry.

However, if the person refuses this help or to leave, they face either a $50 fine, upwards of 15 days in jail, or both.



HB 3571 - Odell's Law

Those who are well over 21 years old may have tried to buy alcohol but were refused because they forgot to bring their ID.

That reportedly happened to a 90-year-old man named Odell, who was refused beer because he didn't have his.

Odell's Law says establishments that sell alcohol no longer have to check the customer's ID.

However, it reaffirms that places cannot sell alcohol to people younger than 21 years old and that they still have the right to verify someone's age.

This year's legislative session ends May 31 at 5pm.

