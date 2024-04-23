'You can't fine everybody:' US Supreme Court weighs legality of fining people for sleeping outside

One homeless Tulsa man calls himself, "Chill Peace." Monday afternoon, he was hanging out at the Denver Avenue Bus station, when 2 News met him. Chances are, he slept nearby, because, in his words, he has nowhere else to turn. The shelters, he says, are often full.

"They can’t take everyone," Chill Peace said.

Housing and Urban Developmet estimates about 650.000 Americans are homeless. The latest point in time count shows about 1,000 or more of them are Tulsans.

Grants Pass, a small city in Oregon, began fining people $295 for sleeping outside. It was posed as an attempt to clean up encampments and make the streets safer.

"They just wanna say, it’s homeless people – well where we gonna go?' Chill Peace asked. "You give a place, somewhere to go, then I can see you fining them, until then, I don’t see it."

Chill Peace suggests a government-run facility.

"Police [are] there, staying calm, and they know how to deal with people. There’s a lot of people that need different type of help. And they would do that at a city-county facility," he said.

After Mayor GT Bynum proposed a new budget to city council, he floated similar ideas to the media.

"One of the things that the city council and I have heard, from a lot of service providers, and first responders, is the need for somebody at the city that’s helping coordinate especially the encampment cleanups that we’re doing," Bynum said, "A lot more of now, than we might have been doing a couple of years ago."

Chill Peace, for the most part, is against fines for sleeping on the streets but for some, the "1%," he could see it working. The 1% of homeless people, he says, who cause issues and deny help.

Tulsa does have shelters available, including the Tulsa Day Center and John 3:16 Mission.

