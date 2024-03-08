'Lock the clock?': Okla. lawmaker tries to pass permanent daylight saving bill, yet again

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Daylight saving time is almost upon us. Sunday, Mar. 10, will see us spring the clock one hour forward at 2am.

Studies have found that the clock change can negatively impact us, and one lawmaker wants Oklahoma to "lock the clock."

State Sen. Blake “Cowboy” Stephens (R-Tahlequah) has proposed such a law — time and time again.

He wants to make daylight saving time, the time we use between March and November, permanent.

But Stephens told 2 News Oklahoma it might actually have a chance, this time around with Senate Bill 1200.

"This is a passion bill of mine," he said, "one of the first bills I started working on after I got elected four years ago. And I haven't taken my foot off the gas because it just makes a lot of sense for the State of Oklahoma."



Stephens said the Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Charles McCall (R-Atoka) — one of SB1200's co-authors — will run this legislation on the House side as well. That’s coupled with support from over 30 state senators and state representatives, according to Stephens.

19 other states have passed similar laws. The only states that don't change the clock are Hawaii and Arizona, who observe permanent standard time.

Most people no longer need to change the clock in the age of smart devices — except for the clocks in cars, stoves, and microwaves.

Although, something that has not changed is the effect that changing the clock can have on ourselves.

Stephens argues permanent daylight saving time would save us money, make workers and students more productive, and better our health and lifestyle.



Mia Hilton, a sleep technician at Ascension St. John Medical Center, told us the clock change worsens learning, memory, heart health, weight, and — of course — alertness.

“The spring forward is the one that probably causes the biggest issues with the sleepiness," she explained. “So, it causes issues with them to be able to get up on time and be and sleepy at work and then trying to adjust their bedtimes as well. Some people can do that; some people can't.”

She agrees with Stephens that the extra hour of sunlight in the evening is beneficial, saying, “it does help keep people more in shape, typically and more active.”



Stephens said he keeps pushing this bill because of those health reasons. Furthermore, he argued it would lower crime rates, improve productivity, and prevent the economic dip that tends to happen after springing forward.

“If I didn't think this was good for all of Oklahoma" and for his family and friends, he said, "there's no way that I would be running this legislation."

“The short answer is, I will never quit,” he emphasized.

All that said, such proposals have some critics.

A common retort from them is that permanent daylight saving time, some times of the year, would make it too dark in the morning, when kids head to school. Darker mornings, some argue, would also mean more car crashes that time of day. Plus, some critics also argue that standard time should become permanent, instead of DST, for a number of reasons.

However, there’s a caveat to this bill and those in other states. Congress needs to first pass a federal law, like the Sunshine Protection Act, which has been held up for years. Congressional approval would then trigger these state laws.

Stephens said he feels the "magic number" of states to sway Congress is 26, a majority of them.

As of this week, Stephens told us his bill has qualified for an Oklahoma Senate floor hearing. Once the hearing is granted, state senators will discuss it, possibly leading to a floor vote. After that, the bill heads to the House, and then possibly the governor's desk.

Until all that happens, expect to change the clocks on Sunday, Mar. 10, and for a while longer.



