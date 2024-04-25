'Unconstitutional and immoral': Groups urge Stitt not to sign immigration bill

TULSA, Okla. — As Gov. Kevin Stitt weighs whether or not to sign a controversial immigration bill into state law, 2 News has heard from multiple local organizations representing immigrants that strongly oppose it.

HB 4156 would criminalize any person without legal immigration status. Penalties include hundreds or even thousands of dollars in fines plus jail time and a requirement to leave the state.

According to the draft, authorities could enforce this anywhere in the state. It's already passed the Oklahoma House and Senate along party lines.

Similar bills were signed into law by governors in Iowa and Texas, but a federal judge in Texas is currently reviewing it.

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond posted in a release that he directed the legislature to come up with a version that would hold up in court, calling the reason a matter of public safety.

“The State Senate sent a clear message today that public safety is a priority in Oklahoma. The Biden Administration has been utterly derelict in its duty to enforce federal law. If the president won’t secure the nation’s border, then our state must step in to protect Oklahomans. I appreciate President Pro Tempore Treat and Speaker McCall for their swift work on this bill and I encourage Gov. Stitt to sign it into law.” Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond

Meanwhile, rights groups like the Oklahoma ACLU are campaigning against it, calling it unconstitutional.

2 News has learned that several local outreach organizations are planning to send an open letter to the governor urging him not to sign it.

One of them is El Centro in east Tulsa, whose board of directors chairman Rev. Alvaro Nova said the bill is rooted in fear to cause fear in the immigrant community.

"The House of Representatives of Oklahoma and also the Oklahoma Senate is sending a clear message to the community that they don't like us here," Rev. Nova said. "So it's very sad, unconstitutional, and immoral."

The Tulsa Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce even dedicated a segment of its luncheon April 25 to bash the bill, reading its statement against it out loud as well as its keynote speaker slamming it.

Rev. Nova said these messages are what the governor should listen to, while the attorney general argues making HB4156 a law would protect the state from what often comes out of the southern border like drugs and illegal marijuana trafficking.

"We know the people we serve," Rev. Nova added. "We know the people in our community. We know the value of this community is for the society."

2 News also contacted multiple local Asian-American immigrant community groups this week for comment on the bill but didn't hear back.

