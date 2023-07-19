Multibillion dollar entertainment development planned for Route 66

VINITA, Okla. — A new amusement park is coming to Oklahoma.

Oklahoma state and local officials visited Vinita on Wednesday with the American Heartland leadership to announce the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort in northeast Oklahoma. The park is going to be built in phases just west of the Grand Lake area on Route 66.

The first phase is a large-scale RV park with cabins scheduled to open in spring 2025 and a world-class theme park and resort scheduled to open in 2026.

GALLERY: Renderings of the planned park

Officials said the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will rival the world’s top resort destinations. “We are thrilled to make Oklahoma the home of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort,“ American Heartland CEO Larry Wilhite said. “At the crossroads of the heartland, Oklahoma is an attractive location for a family entertainment destination. The state’s business-friendly approach and innovative partnership efforts have helped make this possible. We look forward to bringing unforgettable generational experiences to Oklahoma.”

American Heartland will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park. They said the park will feature an Americana-themed environment with rides, live shows, family attractions, waterways as well as food and beverage offerings. The adjacent 320-acre Three Ponies RV Park and Campground is said to be the largest campground in the central U.S. with 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins plus amenities.

Developers say the 125-acre theme park will feature a collection of six distinctly American lands to welcome guests on a journey through the best of the American story. Visitors will explore the Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis.

The development will also include a top-tier 300-room hotel and modern indoor water park. “American Heartland will be an anchor tourist destination on Route 66 set to attract more than two million out-of-state visitors to Oklahoma each year,” Kristy Adams, senior executive vice president of sales and marketing for Mansion Entertainment Group, American Heartland and Three Ponies, said. “The scale and quality of the development will be unlike anything else in the region, making Vinita, Oklahoma a can’t-miss destination for families around the world.”

“We are pleased that American Heartland Theme Park and Resort has taken the first step and chosen Oklahoma to build a world-class entertainment destination,” said Hopper Smith, interim director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “We look forward to assisting with this project as it develops.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

