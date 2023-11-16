Neighboring land owners angered by Vinita theme park development

VINITA, Okla. — Several months after the announcement of the American Heartland Theme Park in Vinita, concerned farmers and business owners bordering the planned site are voicing their concerns about the development process.

Cory Poole runs his small farm raising goats, sheep, and turkeys. He's owned the land since the start of the pandemic.

It also happens to be right across Highway 60 from the future entrance gate to the park.

He told 2 News Wednesday he's yet to face a normal year, and probably won't anytime soon with the planned RV resort opening in 2025, and theme park one year later.

"In my opinion they've really put the cart before the horse and kind of sold out a lot of promises on what may or may not happen based on the development of this theme park," Poole said.

He worries for his farm, the water, and a whole lot more. And he's not alone.

Sara Shelton said her husband's family has lived on the other side of the planned parks for 125 years, and says other east Craig County Farmers have raised questions at public meetings about potential disruption to livestock, fragile water resources, and infrastructure obstacles that the massive developments will bring.

"We've been told that there will be bumps and humps to go over and that we're just a small population and that we should be willing to sacrifice for the better good for more people," Shelton said.

Vinita Mayor Josh D. Lee offered 2 News a statement Wednesday.

The City of Vinita could not be more excited about the possibilities the future holds. The overwhelming majority of people in northeast Oklahoma join in our excitement and promise for the future. We understand this type of growth brings about new challenges, and the City has been working diligently to ensure we are ready. This project will stimulate our local economy and provide quality jobs. As Mayor, I welcome challenges created by growth. That is far better than the alternative of worrying about our hometown dying." Mayor Josh D. Lee, City of Vinita

Last month Vinita City Council also passed annexation ordinances for strips of land near the property allowing for signs and other infrastructure.

Bandy Ranch Feed Store Owner John Bandy said it was unlawful and will hurt his business.

"They(the city) couldn't tell us anything or wouldn't tell us anything because they had all signed non-disclosure agreements," Bandy said. "So we don't know anymore now about what's going to happen (and) how it's going to affect us than what we did back then, and yet the city keeps forging ahead, wanting to annex and take control over our private property."

American Heartland and its developer, Mansion Entertainment Group, confirmed the NDAs Wednesday.

"We commend the Vinita city leadership for their diligence in pursuing a path forward that is mutually beneficial to both the project and the community. We look forward to continued positive and productive conversations in the next steps of this development.

Our environmental team is actively navigating the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' 404 Permitting Process, addressing proposed impacts to Waters of the United States. We are currently in the process of updating the draft mitigation plan based on feedback received during the recently concluded Public Notice Period. The final mitigation plan aims to compensate for any aquatic function loss that may result from proposed impacts to jurisdictional streams and wetlands. It will align with the Corps' Final Mitigation Rule and adhere to Tulsa District Regulatory Guidelines and Methods for consideration and ultimate approval.



As a standard business practice, any individuals we met with about plans for the development before the July announcement signed a non-disclosure agreement to safeguard any proprietary information. We broke ground on the Three Ponies RV Park and Campground on October 30. We aim to start work next year on the theme park." American Heartland

Poole said he's not amused by the amusement park, or local leaders.

"I'm living under everything that they've already went ahead and decided was going to be best for everybody without actually taking into account whether it was best for us or not," Poole said.

