Mansion Entertainment Group explains funding, location behind American Heartland

VINITA, Okla. — With the announcement of a $2 billion amusement park and RV campground- American Heartland - coming to Vinita, some people wonder where the money is coming from and how developers plan to build it so fast.

If you're looking to explore the Mother Road charm of Route 66 or gorge yourself with a chicken fried steak, even Guy Fieri gave the seal of approval, Vinita could be your small-town heaven.

It's undoubtedly Audrey Bowers'. She owns 66 Apparel.

"It's a tight-knit community," Bowers said.

But arguably, the city of just over 5,000 people has never had an announcement like American Heartland coming.

Like any big announcement, it's raising questions.

"I think there's some people that are ready for it and some that will have to be," Bowers said.

American Heartland will be located about four miles east of downtown Vinita off Highway 60 - formerly Route 66.

2 News Senior Reporter Justin Ayer walked into Vinita City Hall to talk to the mayor about how the city plans to house a 230-acre RV park and a 125-acre theme park comparable to Disney Land. The city clerk said they'll have more information to share at a later date.

Kristy Adams is the Vice President of Marketing for Mansion Entertainment Group. They're the developer's parent company and sole funders.

"At this time, we don't have any investors involved," Adams said. "It's just privately funded, but the money is secured."

With the potential to bring in 4,000 workers, Adams says Vinita will only be able to keep up with some of the infrastructure.

"We'll pull from all different areas. We'll certainly pull from the tribal communities," she said. "They have a lot of work enforcement things in play. We've been in talks with them. Employment is a problem all around the world. We are used to dealing with finding employees."

If all goes as planned, Three Ponies will be complete in 2025 and the amusement park in 2026. It will be ready - fingers crossed - just in time for the Route 66 Centennial.

