LEGAL CHALLENGES: Lien filed against Vinita Theme Park amid development

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — A $2 billion theme park planned for Vinita faces a $5.5 million legal challenge.

A Canadian firm in charge of design filed a lien claiming it hasn’t been paid to cover the work it completed on the American Heartland Theme Park.

As the town of Vinita anxiously awaits the opening of the 1,000-acre theme park and RV campground, the developer, Mansion Entertainment Group, is responding to claims the company hasn’t paid certain invoices to the tune of more than $5 million.

FORREC U.S. Inc. filed a Mechanic and Materialsmen lien in Craig County district court.

The company says it has not received money owed for design work and planning.

2 News reached out to Mansion Entertainment Group and received this statement:

“We are aware of the lien filed in Craig County and regret we were not able to come to an agreement with the party. It is Mansion Entertainment’s policy not to pay for work until it has been submitted and a comprehensive review of the work has been performed. As of today, such a review has not been scheduled. We continue to move forward and work to rectify this situation as soon as possible.”

2 News went to the Craig County courthouse to get a copy of the filing.



Tammy Malone is the Craig County clerk and explains what a filing of this nature means.

“So what was actually filed in the county clerk's office was a Mechanics and Materialmen lien and typically in all the years I've been here, typically, that is filed if I were to build a porch for your house and you did not pay me," Malone said.

The law states that the Mechanics and Materialmen lien is only good for one year and the only way this will work is if you try to sell that property,” said Malone.

2 News stopped by the popular Clanton’s restaurant in Vinita and met Ed Beautt.

He said he isn’t bothered by the legal filing and thinks the company will press on and get the project done.

"I think a project of that magnitude there is going to be legal issues here and there, but I'm sure the people behind they study these things, and they work with these things and deal with this stuff every day,” said Beautt.

And that’s not all.

“I'm excited for the revenue getting to be able to update our community and the financial increase in our community and in our economy and the production of jobs. I think we will get Silver Dollar City a run for their money,” he said.

Mansion Entertainment Group says despite this legal challenge, the goal is still to open the park in two years.

2 News asked Mansion for an update regarding the delay in work on the construction of the R-V Park and Campground.

The company says it's compressing the R-V Park to escape the FEMA flood plain and subdividing some spaces from 80 feet to 40 feet.

2 News also asked if the lien might adversely impact the $35 million legislative request for infrastructure.

A spokeswoman says they’re continuing to work with local and state leaders to ensure funding is available.

