Tahlequah business owners split about city sidewalk plan

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The city of Tahlequah and the Cherokee Nation came together to build a new sidewalk. City leaders told 2 News this was their response to downtown business owners needing more foot traffic on June 28.

Previous Coverage >>> Tahlequah business owners hope for more tourism, foot traffic

Business owners were split about the plan. 2 News visited Tahlequah on August 2 to listen to their concerns.

Amy Carter, the owner of the Vivid Salon and Boutique, said she supported it.

“I feel most excited about that, I love how Tahlequah continues to move forward with downtown," said Carter.

Others, like Kristy Eubanks, said they are not so happy about it.

“I don’t think this will increase foot traffic to here," said Eubanks.

KJRH

Carter added that more ways to get downtown could be beneficial.

“If we can walk more people downtown, it will make a huge difference in this community," said Carter.

Candessa Teehee, the tribal counselor for District 2, said the new sidewalk will be 4.4 miles, going from Sequoya High School to Walmart off of South Muskogee Ave.

KJRH

She told 2 News that as of early August, there is no sidewalk there. The project will begin in late 2025 and finish in 2026. Eubanks said this project just wasn't enough.

“If we’re talking about this particular project at hand, I don’t think that those sidewalks will have any impact on the downtown corridor," said Eubanks.

Teehee said the Cherokee Nation’s portion is six million while the city’s is 1.5 million. Eubanks said she wanted more than just a sidewalk.

“More advertising opportunities and sales channels that are affordable for small businesses," said Eubanks.

As of Aug 2, 2 News couldn’t get a hold of anyone from the city, but will update when there is a response. Eubanks couldn't wait for a little more assistance.

“To see our neighbors and our friends succeed, and the more they do well, the more that we do well," said Eubanks.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

