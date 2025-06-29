Tahlequah business owners hope for more tourism, foot traffic

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Business owners in downtown Tahlequah said they could use some more tourism foot traffic. Some said they needed help as soon as possible to keep their businesses going.

Jarrod Railey, the general manager of Lift Coffee Bar in Tahlequah, said more foot traffic is desperately needed.

"We could always use some more revenue for sure, especially in the restaurant world, we're all struggling and just trying to keep our staff," said Railey.

Railey said the city consistently attracts tourists to the Illinois River and its parks. However, he explained that it left business owners feeling neglected.

Kristy Eubanks, the owner of Junie's Closet, said she felt the same way.

"When visitors come and visit Tahlequah, they don't always consider our downtown corridor part of the experience," said Eubanks.

Eubanks added that a little help from the city could go a long way for the business community.

"These small businesses come and pour into the community, and when we get an economic boost, we're able to grow our dreams," said Eubanks.

2 News contacted Karen Murphy, the city's communications director. She's said city leaders had plans to address the concerns of downtown business owners.

"We do have some future plans as far as connecting our sidewalks and connecting the downtown area better," said Murphy.

Murphy explained that there will be two different sidewalk plans for downtown in the future, designed to increase foot traffic for local businesses. She added that they're also working on attracting more events to the area to get tourists to shop downtown.

Railey said he couldn't wait for more support from the city and the community.

"We love our customers, we love seeing people, we love serving people, so the more the merrier," said Railey.

